Nissan and Octopus Energy to launch Nissan Charge app

Nissan has partnered with Octopus Energy to launch the Nissan Charge app.

The partnership marks a step in Nissan’s ongoing investment in digital EV infrastructure.

By integrating Octopus’ EV charging platform, Nissan drivers can charge at more than one million charge points from more than 1,200 operators, including IONITY, Allego, Aral pulse or TotalEnergies.

Available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the app was developed to deliver a faster, and more intuitive charging experience.

With 500 chargers added to the platform every day, the discovery tool identifies real-time availability, enables filtering by charging speed and plug type, and provides access to exclusive pricing through participating networks.

Powered by Octopus Electroverse, Nissan Charge features several functions designed to support long-distance EV travel.

Dynamic pricing insights provide users with real-time information to optimise charging costs.

Soufiane El Khomri, director at Nissan Energy, said: “The new Nissan Charge app is an important step in our mission to make electric driving seamless and accessible.

“By introducing future-ready features, we’re not only helping drivers connect to Europe’s vast charging network, but we’re also laying the foundation for EVs to play an active role in the energy system of tomorrow.

“It aligns perfectly with our electrification journey, from our EV36Zero initiative to the exciting arrival of our next-generation models like the all-new MICRA and LEAF.”

The app’s update is part of Nissan’s wider vision to bring public charging into its integrated energy and mobility platform, MyNissan.

Looking ahead, features will include Plug & Charge (PnC), aimed at making public EV charging seamless and secure, and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) – a technology that allows EV drivers to reduce their home charging costs by enabling car batteries to support grid stabilisation and feeding energy back to the grid when needed.

Matt Davies, director at Octopus Electroverse, said: “For the first time, Electroverse’s technology has been integrated into another brand’s charging app — and we’re thrilled to see that debut with Nissan.

“As EVs become mainstream, drivers want a charging experience as smart as their vehicle.

“By bringing our cutting-edge technology into the Nissan Charge app, we’re delivering the best of Electroverse – simple access to 80% of all chargers across Europe, money-saving discounts, and quick, hassle-free payments.

“It’s great to see Nissan embracing Electroverse’s technology to make charging simpler, smarter, and ready for their customers.”