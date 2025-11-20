Nissan and Pod partner to offer half-price home EV charger

Pod Drive typically involves a £99 upfront fee for the installation of a Pod Point Solo 3S charger, but this is reduced to £49 for Nissan customers.

Nissan partnered with Pod, an EV charging provider, on an offer to halve the upfront cost of Pod Drive, a three-year subscription to cover the home charging needs of EV drivers.

The £40 monthly subscription to Pod Drive enables customers to earn over £170 in cash rewards each year, the equivalent of 7,500 driving miles.

It also includes a 48-hour repair or replace maintenance service and 24/7 customer support: providing reliable and hassle-free EV charging for Nissan drivers.

The partnership launches as Nissan gets ready to unveil two EVs in 2026, the LEAF and the MICRA EV model.

The Nissan LEAF is back, which Nissan said aims to build on its legacy and lead the charge of EV innovation.

The sixth-generation Nissan MICRA will return as a fully connected, pure EV.

The arrivals aim to signal the next step in Nissan’s product offering across Europe, where the company will introduce four fully electric models by 2027.

Drivers looking to purchase either of these models, as well as the Nissan ARIYA and other EV models, can use the Pod Drive offer at the point of sale.

Debbie Foley, chief revenue officer of Pod, said: “Nissan has been spearheading the EV transition from the very beginning and it’s clear they show no signs of stopping.

“As a pioneer just like Pod, they saw the huge potential of EVs over 15 years ago and together we have ushered in the mass-market adoption of electric driving.

“Both our teams have been relentlessly innovating from the get-go and we now mark an exciting collaboration to offer their EV customers a new way to charge at home that gives them total peace of mind.”

James Taylor, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “At Nissan, we know a reliable, convenient, cost-effective home charging solution makes a huge positive difference to the EV ownership experience.

“Pod Drive delivers exactly that, and now – just like our brand-new 100% electric models, the All-New Nissan LEAF and MICRA – it’s even more affordable.

“We’re delighted to partner with Pod to make the switch to more sustainable motoring simpler and cheaper for our customers.”