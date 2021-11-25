Reading Time: 2 minutes

As Nissan Motor (GB) has appointed of Csaba Vincze as its new Fleet Director, bringing a wealth of omni-channel experience across multiple markets in the automotive industry, plus several years’ experience interacting with the manufacturer’s UK dealer network.

Previously head of the MD office in the UK and a member of the management committee, Vincze has also held senior positions in Nissan’s Central and Eastern European region, leading its sales department and being product and fleet manager for LCVs.

Vincze takes up his new role at a pivotal moment for Nissan. As an OEM, brand has worked hard to establish itself as a global leader in electric vehicle technology in recent years and is entering an exciting new era with a refreshed LCV line-up and the upcoming arrival of two new halo products: the Ariya coupe crossover EV and Townstar compact van, which will be available with both petrol and fully electric powertrains.

Fleet managers from both the public and private sectors have been keen to take advantage of Nissan’s unrivalled EV expertise, safe in the knowledge that the company will act as a trustworthy and credible partner capable of helping them navigate the issues involved in reducing the carbon footprint of their vehicle parcs.

Fleet orders for the e-NV200 van and pioneering LEAF passenger car have grown rapidly as organisations have discovered the myriad benefits of zero tailpipe emission motoring.

Vincze said: ‘‘Managing the transition to electric vehicles can be a daunting process for corporate fleets, which is why Nissan’s ten years of experience with EVs is so valuable. We can help businesses understand the benefits, advise on how they can fit into their organisation, and deliver fantastic products and sales support.

“This leadership in electrification, together with our rapidly growing LCV offering, make Nissan a perfect partner for today’s fleet needs and I look forward to making even more progress with our many valued business clients in the months and years ahead.’’