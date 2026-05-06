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Nissan Ariya updated with Google built-in, V2L, retuned suspension

The centre console has been redesigned, increasing storage space to 3.2 litres.

Dylan Robertson

6 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Nissan Ariya

Nissan has updated the Ariya electric vehicle (EV), adding Google built-in, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and retuned suspension, alongside styling changes.

Google Maps can automatically plan the most efficient route, integrating charging stops and pre-conditioning the battery prior to charging, to ensure the fastest charging time.

Drivers can also monitor battery levels and tyre pressures, while managing charging sessions and climate settings through the NissanConnect Services app.

The centre console has been redesigned, increasing storage space to 3.2 litres, while adding the latest-generation 15W wireless charger.

Nissan said the retuned suspension provides improved stability, reduced vibrations and a smoother driving experience.

The front panel and wheels have been redesigned, while Plasma Green has joined the colour range.

Nissan will open orders for the updated Ariya in June, with first deliveries in September.

Prices will start at £37,000, although Nissan expects the Engage+ variant to qualify for the Electric Car Grant, which would lower the price.

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