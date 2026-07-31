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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nissan-ev-drivers-surpass-three-billion-electric-miles-in-uk/

Nissan electric vehicle owners in the UK have collectively driven more than three billion miles, as the manufacturer marks 15 years of continuous EV sales in the country.

Using DVLA mileage data for Nissan electric vehicles registered in the UK, the manufacturer said its EVs have covered 3,027,603,142 miles – equivalent to travelling to the moon and back more than 6,000 times, or driving from Sunderland to Tokyo more than 340,000 times.

Nissan estimated that if the three billion miles had instead been driven by similarly sized petrol cars, tailpipe emissions would have totalled approximately 584,695 tonnes of CO2.

The first-generation Nissan LEAF went on sale in the UK in 2011 and has been built at the Sunderland plant since 2013. The e-NV200 electric van followed in 2014, while the second-generation LEAF arrived in 2018.

The ARIYA electric crossover launched in 2022, followed by the all-electric MICRA in late 2025. The third-generation LEAF joined the range in 2026.

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Nissan said the new LEAF will soon be joined in Sunderland by an all-electric Juke as part of its EV36Zero programme, which includes renewable energy generation at the plant and battery production at partner AESC’s nearby gigafactory.

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James Taylor, managing director of Nissan Motor GB, said: “Nissan has been a pioneer and leader in electric vehicles for more than 15 years, and figures like this only underscore that point.

“For our EVs to have covered more than three billion electric miles across the UK is an incredible milestone, and one that everyone at Nissan should be proud of.