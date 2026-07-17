ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nissan-evs-gain-six-year-service-activated-warranty/

Nissan has rolled out the Service Activated Warranty scheme on its latest electric vehicles (EVs), giving customers up to six years of cover.

It is available on the Micra, the upcoming third-generation Leaf and the 2026 model year Ariya.

All Micra EVs sold since launch are eligible.

Beyond Nissan’s standard three-year, 60,000-mile warranty, customers can access an additional year or 10,000 miles of cover, by having their vehicle serviced within the franchised dealer network in line with the service schedule.

Customers that have serviced their car outside the Nissan dealer network during the first three years, or who have missed services, can access the Service Activated Warranty scheme by having the car serviced in the network, before the initial warranty expires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Used cars are also eligible, if they meet the other criteria.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

The eight-year, 100,000-mile EV battery warranty is separate and unaffected.

Nicolas Belaud, aftersales director at Nissan GB, said: ‘”We are hugely excited about our new Service Activated warranty proposition, which we are sure will appeal to customers interested in purchasing one of our award-winning all-electric cars.