NISSAN has signalled its commitment to the UK fleet market by announcing significant new supply partnerships to support and expand its provision to fleet customers.

The first of the new deals is with the award-winning business-to-business marketing agency Graymatter. The partnership will lead to the provision of a bespoke customer relationship management system (CRM) for Nissan’s UK fleet partners.

Nissan has also looked at the way it supports its field force and will be working with fleet solutions specialists ROI to create a new operational structure in this important area.

Peter McDonald, fleet director at Nissan GB, said: “Having completed an extensive tender process we’re really excited to be working with two best in class organisations to help us improve our fleet proposition to customers.”

ROI are experts in their field and deliver a range of effective and integrated outsourced fleet solutions, resulting in increased efficiency, enhanced sales and higher levels of customer satisfaction.

The Cheshire-based company will take on the management of Nissan’s Fleet Business Centre and dealer fleet coaching as part of the agreement. Both these areas of Nissan’s fleet operation are seen as key to its success.

The Graymatter project will see the company working with Nissan and its established partner Salesforce to specify, design and build a new dedicated online platform optimized for Nissan requirements – that will enable members of Nissan’s Fleet team to provide customers with more support and increase engagement.

Graymatter are one of Salesforce’s preferred implementation partners and have considerable expertise in designing solutions such as these.

Salesforce systems will also be integrated into Nissan platforms such as the fleet customer hub, to offer customers an even easier route to managing orders and agreements.

Dean Gray, founder and managing director of Graymatter, said: ‘‘Having delivered digital transformation projects for Nissan since 2014, I’m delighted that we have been appointed to deliver on Nissan’s CRM ambition for the UK fleet market.

‘‘Graymatter look forward to working with both the Nissan team and ROI in building an enterprise CRM solution that supports marketing, sales and the overall business strategy.”

Nigel Sandiford, chief executive of ROI, said: “I’m delighted that Nissan has selected ROI to be their fleet solutions partner and it’s also great to be working alongside Graymatter.

“We’re looking forward to working with Nissan’s excellent dealer network and will support them as we all navigate through the coming years of incredible change and opportunity for the industry.”