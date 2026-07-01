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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nissan-introduces-electric-car-grant-qualifying-leaf-52kwh/

Nissan has introduced a 52kWh battery variant of the Leaf electric vehicle (EV), which qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

Including the grant, the 52kWh Leaf is priced from £28,849 and offers a range of up to 280 miles.

Nissan recently commenced production of right-hand drive Leaf models at its Sunderland plant.

The first UK cars are expected to arrive at dealerships later in the summer.

For £28,849, the Leaf Engage offers 18-inch alloy wheels, two 12.3-inch screens, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control and an 11kW onboard charger.

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The £30,849 Advance, which is also eligible for the Electric Car Grant, increases the size of the screens to 14.3 inches, adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, along with a heat pump, a dimming panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

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Aditya Moorthy, product manager at Nissan Manufacturing GB, said: “We are excited to introduce the new 52kWh battery option on the all-new Nissan Leaf, offering up to 280 miles of range (WLTP) and starting at an attractive £28,849 with the Electric Car Grant.

“Designed for everyday driving, it combines confident electric performance with the comfort, technology and practicality customers expect from Leaf.”