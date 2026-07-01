Nissan introduces Electric Car Grant-qualifying Leaf 52kWh
Including the grant, the 52kWh Leaf is priced from £28,849 and offers a range of up to 280 miles.
Nissan has introduced a 52kWh battery variant of the Leaf electric vehicle (EV), which qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.
Including the grant, the 52kWh Leaf is priced from £28,849 and offers a range of up to 280 miles.
Nissan recently commenced production of right-hand drive Leaf models at its Sunderland plant.
The first UK cars are expected to arrive at dealerships later in the summer.
For £28,849, the Leaf Engage offers 18-inch alloy wheels, two 12.3-inch screens, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control and an 11kW onboard charger.
The £30,849 Advance, which is also eligible for the Electric Car Grant, increases the size of the screens to 14.3 inches, adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, along with a heat pump, a dimming panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.
Aditya Moorthy, product manager at Nissan Manufacturing GB, said: “We are excited to introduce the new 52kWh battery option on the all-new Nissan Leaf, offering up to 280 miles of range (WLTP) and starting at an attractive £28,849 with the Electric Car Grant.
“Designed for everyday driving, it combines confident electric performance with the comfort, technology and practicality customers expect from Leaf.”