Nissan Leaf tops UK EV reliability rankings as Tesla Model S records highest fault rate

The Nissan Leaf has been named the UK’s most reliable electric vehicle (EV) in a new nationwide study based on real-world warranty claims.

Data from Warranty Solutions Group shows the Leaf recorded a claim rate of just 3.06%, supported by a proven electric drivetrain and straightforward design.

The MG ZS EV ranked second with a 4.76% claim rate and the lowest average repair cost of £225.90. In third place, the Audi E-Tron posted a 5.56% claim rate and average repair costs below £310.

At the other end of the table, the Tesla Model S recorded the highest claim rate at 50%, with average repairs costing £703.50.

The Volkswagen E-Golf and Kia E-Niro followed with claim rates of 33.33% and 25% respectively. The Vauxhall Corsa Electric, despite a 9.68% claim rate, had the highest average repair cost at £2,261.88.

Martin Binnee, operations director at Warranty Solutions Group, said: “While EVs and ICE vehicles currently show similar claim rates – 13.21% versus 13.74% – the average EV repair bill of £858.50 is substantially higher than the £668.45 for ICE vehicles.

“This reflects the complexity of EV repairs, the cost of specialist components, and the limited number of repairers with the right expertise.

“For owners, this means factoring higher potential repair bills into the total cost of ownership, not just fuel savings.”

The study also identified the most expensive EV repairs over the past year, including a £6,219.90 claim for an electric drive fault on a Vauxhall Corsa SRI Nav Premium and a £5,495.51 repair on a Mini Countryman Cooper S E All4 Classic.

Common faults included charger port issues, tyre pressure monitoring system problems, and on-board charger failures, with the latter costing more than £1,000 on average to repair.