Nissan Micra EV priced from £22,995, orders open in September

The Nissan Micra electric vehicle (EV) will start at £22,995 and orders will open on 1st September 2025.

Pricing and battery configuration mirrors that of the related Renault 5, with 40kWh or 52kWh options and an identical base price.

Nissan said it expects the Micra to qualify for a £1,500 grant from the Government, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Range is improved by around six miles compared with both the Renault and Nissan’s initial figures, at 198 miles for the 40kWh battery and 260 miles for the 52kWh battery.

Entry-level Engage models are available exclusively with the 40kWh battery. Standard equipment includes a heat pump, 11kW AC charging and 18-inch wheels.

Advanced models start at £24,995 for the smaller battery, or £26,995 for the 52kWH battery, adding adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera and ambient lighting to the specification.

Range-topping Evolve models are all fitted with the larger battery, and start at £29,865.

Evolve models add a Harmon/Kardon sound system, two-tone paint, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

James Taylor, manging director at Nissan GB, said “Micra is the first of four new fully electric models to arrive on the Nissan line up and we are incredibly excited to be pricing it so competitively.

“Micra is a key strategic model for Nissan, and based on the positive reviews, exciting design, attractive price and a class-leading product, I am looking forward to seeing lots of new Micras on the road soon.”

Nissan Micra EV models fitted with the 52kWh battery can charge at up to 100kW. 40kWh models can charge at 80kW.

A charge from 15% to 80% takes 30 minutes on either model.

Clíodhna Lyons, vice president of product and service strategy and planning at Nissan AMIEO, said: “The new Micra’s extended driving range is the result of focused engineering.

“By improving aerodynamic efficiency without changing any major components, we’ve gained range and value where it matters most to everyday EV drivers.”

A cold pack adds heated seats and a heated steering wheel to Advance models for £500, while Hands Free Parking is offered on Evolve models for £500.

The ‘Chill’ interior with cream grey synthetic leather is available for £400 on Evolve models.