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Nissan ‘MICRA-wave’ showcases vehicle-to-load capabilities at SMMT test day

Using an adapter connected through the charging port, drivers can power devices via a standard UK three-pin plug.

Jessica Bird

26 May 2026

Motoring

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Micra wave 2

Nissan has showcased the vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability of the electric MICRA by using the car’s battery to power a customised microwave at the SMMT Test Day event.

The manufacturer demonstrated the technology by creating a Mount Fuji-themed ‘MICRA-wave’, which was used to cook ‘MICRA-chips’ for journalists and content creators attending the event at the UTAC Millbrook Proving Ground.

Nissan said the demonstration highlighted how customers can use the new MICRA’s V2L functionality to power household gadgets and equipment directly from the vehicle’s main battery.

Using an adapter connected through the charging port, drivers can power devices via a standard UK three-pin plug, including laptops, portable fridges, lighting and camping equipment.

The all-electric MICRA is available with two battery options, starting with a 40kWh Engage model priced from £21,495, including the £1,500 Electric Car Grant, and offering a WLTP range of up to 196 miles.

A larger 52kWh Advance version starts from £23,245, including a £3,750 Electric Car Grant, with a WLTP range of up to 257 miles.

Nissan said the MICRA also offers rapid charging capability, with a 100kW DC charger available on the 52kWh version and 80kW charging on the 40kWh model.

Both variants can charge from 15% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

A heat pump, battery heating and battery cooling systems are fitted as standard across the range to improve charging efficiency.

This is the sixth generation of the model and the first fully electric version of the nameplate, which has been on sale for more than 40 years.

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