Nissan Qashqai e-POWER drives length of the UK on one tank

Two Nissan Qashqai e-POWER hybrids have driven from Land’s End to John O’Groats on a single tank of fuel, completing the 837-mile journey with fuel to spare.

The cars achieved fuel economy of 75mpg, driving the length of the UK with 100 miles of range to spare.

WLTP figures claim the Qashqai e-POWER’s has a range of 745 miles.

In 2007, Nissan drivers completed the same journey in a first-generation Qashqai 1.5dCi diesel, which had a larger fuel tank and only managed 67.35mpg.

The drive was completed in 18 hours over two days.

Dean Driver, vehicle evaluation engineer at Nissan and driver in the challenge, said: “Driving the Qashqai e-POWER from Land’s End to John O’Groats really showcased the strength of the new powertrain.

“Not only did it deliver a smooth and quiet drive throughout the journey, but we completed over 800 miles with fuel still in the tank—proving just how far this technology has come in combining range with refinement.”

The Qashqai e-POWER was updated earlier in the year and is produced at Nissan’s Sunderland plant.

Nissan’s e-POWER hybrid system powers the wheels through electric motors exclusively, using the combustion engine only to generate electricity, without needing to plug in.

David Moss, senior vice president, region research and development in Nissan AMIEO, said: “The third generation e-POWER reflects everything we’ve learned from years of development.

“We’ve taken the best elements from previous systems, listened to what customers value most, and re-engineered the platform to maximise efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance driving comfort—all while maintaining diesel-like range.

“We’re proud that the new e-POWER now delivers best-in-class driving performance, fuel economy and emissions.”