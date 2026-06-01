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Nissan Qashqai e-POWER travels 1,300km around Tasmania without refuelling

The Tasmania route included mountainous terrain, coastal roads, elevation changes and a mix of rural and highway driving conditions.

Jessica Bird

1 June 2026

Motoring

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Nissan QashqaiE Power Tasmania 145

Nissan has completed a second long-distance efficiency challenge with the Qashqai e-POWER, which travelled more than 1,300km around Tasmania on a single tank of fuel.

The drive followed an earlier challenge in which the Qashqai e-POWER completed the journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats without refuelling.

The Tasmania route included mountainous terrain, coastal roads, elevation changes and a mix of rural and highway driving conditions.

The Qashqai e-POWER completed a full lap of Tasmania on one tank of fuel, covering more than 1,300km and returning real-world fuel consumption of 4.5L/100km.

This followed the vehicle’s UK challenge, where it achieved fuel economy of 3.76L/100km, travelled 1,347km on a single tank and finished with an estimated 160km of remaining range.

The two drives were designed to demonstrate the consistency of its e-POWER hybrid technology across different driving environments.

Unlike conventional hybrid systems, e-POWER uses a petrol engine solely to generate electricity, while the vehicle’s wheels are driven only by an electric motor.

The system combines Nissan’s 5-in-1 modular powertrain with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The manufacturer said the latest version delivers WLTP fuel consumption of 4.5L/100km while offering an EV-like driving experience without the need for external charging.

David Moss, senior vice president, region research and development, Nissan AMIEO, said: “These two journeys demonstrate the consistency and capability of the latest generation of e-POWER across very different driving environments.

“Whether on long motorway routes in the United Kingdom or more demanding terrain in Tasmania, Qashqai e-POWER continues to deliver the same balance of efficiency, refinement and EV-like driving performance.

“Nissan’s e-POWER hybrid technology represents how Nissan continues to evolve the hybrid SUV through advanced hybrid technologies designed around real customer driving needs.”

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