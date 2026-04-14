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Nissan reveals third generation, EV-only Juke

It will continue to offer the second-generation Juke Hybrid alongside the EV.

Dylan Robertson

14 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Nissan Juke EV

Nissan has revealed the third generation Juke crossover, which will be offered exclusively as an electric vehicle (EV).

It will continue to offer the second-generation Juke Hybrid alongside the EV.

Nissan will build the Juke EV at the Sunderland plant, a facility that is central in its EV strategy.

Details of the Juke’s powertrain have not yet been revealed, although Nissan said it is built the CMF-EV platform, which underpins the Leaf and a number of Renault EVs.

It will offer vehicle-to-grid (V2G), enabling the car to feed power back into the energy grid in times of peak demand.

The car was revealed at Nissan’s Vision Event, held in Japan, where it has presented its product roadmap and long-term plans.

Nissan said the Juke EV will be available from spring 2027.

Massimiliano Messina, chairman at Nissan AMIEO, said: “Europe is central to Nissan’s electrification strategy, and we remain firmly committed to a fully electric future.

“With a rapidly expanding EV line-up, we are bringing greater choice and innovation to every segment, powered by our strong design, engineering and manufacturing footprint in the region.

“Together, this next generation of vehicles will accelerate our transition to zero-emission mobility.”

Clíodhna Lyons, region vice president, product, brand and marketing strategy at Nissan AMIEO, said: “Juke has always stood for bold design and a willingness to challenge convention.

“With this third generation, we are bringing that spirit into the electric age. As our first fully electric Juke, it will help us reach new customers while expanding choice across our electrified range.”

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