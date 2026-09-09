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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nissan-teases-upcoming-pixo-a-segment-ev/

To mark World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day, Nissan has teased the Pixo, an A-segment EV that will be revealed on 23rd September.

The Pixo will be the entry point to Nissan’s EV range, sitting below the Micra and Leaf, as well as the upcoming Juke EV.

Nissan will build the Pixo EV in Europe.

It will be a similar size to the Hyundai Inster, Renault Twingo E-Tech, and Leapmotor T03.

The Pixo name was used between 2009 and 2013 on a rebadged version of the Suzuki Alto.

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Nissan said the car will be small in size yet big in personality, and was created for modern urban life.