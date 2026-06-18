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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nissan-technical-centre-leads-govt-backed-ev-charging-project/

Nissan Technical Centre Europe has launched a Government-backed research project on electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The project aims to make energy use in EVs more efficient, while supporting the grid with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

It also incorporates vehicle-integrated solar panels, an intelligent charging management system and a Gallium Nitride traction inverter, helping the EV deploy energy more efficiently.

Project SUITE (Smart Use of Integrated Technology for EVs) aims to address rising home energy and public charging costs, while improving EV efficiency, affordability and sustainability.

£10m of Government funding has been provided through the DRIVE35 programme for the three-year project.

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The Sunderland-built Nissan Leaf is being used as a test vehicle for the project led by the Cranfield-based Nissan Technical Centre.

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Other participants include Weeteq, Oxford PV, Ricardo, RAM Innovations, University of Bristol, University College London, University of Nottingham, Newcastle University and University of Oxford.

David Moss, senior vice president of research and development at Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO), said: “This project highlights the strength of UK innovation and marks a significant step towards the next generation of integrated energy technologies for EVs.