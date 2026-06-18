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EV & Sustainability

Nissan Technical Centre leads Govt-backed EV charging project

The project aims to make energy use in EVs more efficient, while supporting the grid with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

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Nissan Technical Centre
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Nissan Technical Centre Europe has launched a Government-backed research project on electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The project aims to make energy use in EVs more efficient, while supporting the grid with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

It also incorporates vehicle-integrated solar panels, an intelligent charging management system and a Gallium Nitride traction inverter, helping the EV deploy energy more efficiently.

Project SUITE (Smart Use of Integrated Technology for EVs) aims to address rising home energy and public charging costs, while improving EV efficiency, affordability and sustainability.

£10m of Government funding has been provided through the DRIVE35 programme for the three-year project.

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The Sunderland-built Nissan Leaf is being used as a test vehicle for the project led by the Cranfield-based Nissan Technical Centre.

Other participants include Weeteq, Oxford PV, Ricardo, RAM Innovations, University of Bristol, University College London, University of Nottingham, Newcastle University and University of Oxford.

David Moss, senior vice president of research and development at Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO), said: “This project highlights the strength of UK innovation and marks a significant step towards the next generation of integrated energy technologies for EVs.

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“Through close collaboration with industry and academic partners, we are advancing solutions that lower the cost of ownership, improve efficiency and deliver greater value for customers.

“From enhanced V2G capability to high ‑performance inverters and solar assisted charging, these developments reinforce the UK’s role in building a smarter, more resilient energy ecosystem.

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“Together, we are laying the groundwork for future electrified products and reaffirming our commitment to making electric mobility more accessible, convenient and sustainable for all.”

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Ian Constance, CEO at Advanced Propulsion Centre UK, said: “The projects announced today demonstrate the UK’s determination to lead the shift to zero-emission mobility.

“By facilitating the UK Government’s DRIVE35 grants, we are turning world-class innovation into industrial capability.

“With our partners in DBT and Innovate UK, we are backing manufacturers, empowering SMEs, and strengthening the UK’s sovereign supply chain.  

“This multi-million pound support package is more than an investment in technology; it is an investment in the people, skills, and companies that will define the future of clean transport.

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“Together, we are building the foundations of a competitive, resilient, and sustainable automotive industry.”

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