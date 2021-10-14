Nissan to help fleet managers go electric
Reading Time: < 1 minute
NISSAN and the Association of Fleet Professionals have formed a new initiative aimed at providing advice and guidance to fleet managers as they move towards electrification.
Under the partnership, Nissan will be working with the AFP to launch a range of measures, including:
- A survey of AFP members will be carried out once a month to gain feedback on the questions and issues they want to know more about. Each month, the focus will be on a different topic.
- Results will be shared with members via a new EV hub on the AFP website.
- The hub will also feature a list of frequently-asked questions, Nissan product information, plus news and information about upcoming EV events such as training sessions and webinars.
Nic Verneuil, Sales Director at Nissan Motor (GB), said: ‘‘The world of fleet procurement has changed immeasurably in recent years, thanks largely to developments in technology, especially around electrification.
‘‘The landscape for fleet managers has therefore become rather more complex than it used to be. As a brand, Nissan wants to help. Not only do we have the heritage, leadership and expertise when it comes to EV, we have the passenger car and van solutions.
‘‘By partnering with AFP, we can come together to contribute to the valuable work the organisation does for its members and help fleets make the switch to EV.’’
Paul Hollick, Chair of the Association of Fleet Professionals, added: ‘‘We are excited by the new microsite – the partnership with Nissan has given us the ability to invest further into the EV topic on behalf of the members and the industry. For fleet managers, it is an essential go-to place for all things EV.’’
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
