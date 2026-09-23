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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nissan-unveils-new-pixo-electric-city-car/

Nissan has unveiled the all-new PIXO, a compact electric city car developed specifically for the European market and set to arrive with customers from early 2027.

The new A-segment EV will offer up to 161 miles of WLTP range from a 27.5kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, the first of its kind fitted to a Nissan model in Europe.

All versions will feature 50kW DC rapid charging as standard, allowing the battery to be charged from 15% to 80% in approximately 28 minutes. An 11kW AC charging system will also be offered.

At 3,796mm long and 1,790mm wide, the four-seat PIXO has been designed primarily for urban use, with a 9.9-metre turning circle and 60kW electric powertrain.

Despite its compact dimensions, Nissan claims a best-in-class 356-litre boot capacity with the rear seats in place, including 50 litres of cable storage. Independent sliding rear seats provide additional flexibility, while folding them increases luggage capacity to 1,221 litres.

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Technology includes Google built-in and Gemini, which provides voice-controlled support for functions including navigation, entertainment and communication. Face ID can recognise individual drivers and automatically load their personalised settings.

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A seven-inch driver display and 10-inch infotainment touchscreen are also included, while connected services through the MyNissan app allow owners to manage charging and vehicle functions.

Driver assistance technology includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, Lane Departure Warning and Hands-Free Parking. One-Pedal technology is also fitted as standard.