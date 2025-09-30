  
Nissan van range earns five- and four-star Euro NCAP ratings

Nissan’s Townstar and Interstar have secured five-star Euro NCAP ratings, while the Primastar achieved four stars under the organisation’s updated van safety assessment system.

Ryan Fowler

30 September 2025

Nissan LCV Range

Nissan’s van range has been awarded strong safety credentials under Euro NCAP’s new star rating system for commercial vehicles.

The Townstar and Interstar both received the maximum five stars, while the medium-sized Primastar achieved a four-star result. All three vans were re-assessed this year under the updated framework, which replaces the medal grading system previously used.

Townstar advanced from its former gold status, equivalent to four stars, to five-star recognition.

Euro NCAP praised the van’s autonomous emergency braking system, noting: “Performance is excellent when approaching a stationary or slower-moving car, with collisions avoided in almost all test scenarios.

“The system performs equally well whether the target vehicle is straight in front of it or offset to one side.”

The Lane Departure Warning System was also described as “performing well in all tests”.

Interstar’s five-star performance was described by Euro NCAP as “well-deserved”, while the Primastar “represents a good choice for those seeking a safe commercial van”. The three vehicles scored highly across safe driving, crash avoidance and post-crash safety categories, with each model achieving 80% in the post-crash category.

Francesco Russiello, LCV category manager at Nissan, said: “The outstanding performance of our Light Commercial Vehicle range across all safety categories demonstrates our clear commitment and dedication to improving passenger and road safety.

“Nissan is at the forefront when it comes to the advanced suite of technologies that are standard on all grades of our LCVs, identifying potential dangers and helping the driver to avoid an accident.

“The information provided by Euro NCAP’s thorough testing and rating programme is crucial for consumers to truly understand the various safety technologies we have introduced across our vehicles as standard.

“It’s great to see our efforts recognised in this way, but more importantly, it’s hugely reassuring for our customers.”

All Nissan LCVs come with a five-year or 100,000-mile warranty, including bumper-to-bumper protection and roadside assistance.

, , ,

