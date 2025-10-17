NK Motors to offer Uber drivers up to £16k savings on Kia EVs

Another Kia dealership with a similar arrangement said that they supply 3,000 vehicles a year to Uber drivers.

NK Motors has partnered with Uber to offer its drivers discounts of up to £16,000 on Kia electric vehicles (EVs).

Another Kia dealership with a similar arrangement said that they supply 3,000 vehicles a year to Uber drivers.

Preferential rates will be offered on the EV3, EV6, EV9 and Niro EV.

Kevin Palmer, who joined NK Motors six months ago, secured the deal.

All Uber enquiries and sales will be managed by NK Motors’ Derby-based fleet team.

Sanj Kumar (pictured), managing director at NK Motors Group, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for NK Motors.

“Uber’s partnership with Kia gives drivers access to some of the best electric cars on the market, and being able to offer those exclusively here in Derby could see us welcome thousands of new customers a year.

“Kevin has only been with us for six months despite having many years of knowledge under his belt, and this is a huge contract to land in that timeframe.

“We’re proud to be one of only two dealerships in the whole of the UK to achieve this, and it underlines the reputation our fleet team has built over the last 20 years.

“The scheme will be available at our Pride Park base in Derby, as well as our Chilwell and Long Eaton branches, so Uber drivers right across the region can benefit.

“It’s not only a huge endorsement of the hard work our team puts in every day, but also an exciting chance to welcome a whole new community of drivers to NK Motors.

“We look forward to building lasting relationships with Uber drivers and supporting them on their journey into electric motoring.”