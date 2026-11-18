Northern Gas Network reports £100k annual saving with RAC Connected
The business has saved around £8,600 each month from a reduction in collisions and at-fault claims.
Northern Gas Network has reported £100,000 of annual savings following the introduction of RAC Connected cameras in its vans.
The business has saved around £8,600 each month from a reduction in collisions and at-fault claims.
RAC Connected telematics combines live data and remote footage, allowing Northern Gas Network to better understand the cause of incidents, while identifying high-risk driving.
Northern Gas Network has used the cameras to proactively coach drivers that are engaging in high-risk behaviour.
Since the system’s introduction in January 2026, at-fault collisions with other vehicles have been cut by 60%, while reversing and parking incidents are down 47%.
At-fault claims were cut by 37%, while claims paid out by other drivers’ insurance tripled.
Fleet managers can view footage remotely through the RAC Connected portal.
Dan Sparks, CEO at RAC Business, said: “This partnership shows the value of turning connected vehicle data into action.