Northgate launches EV transition consultancy for fleet operators

Northgate Vehicle Hire has launched its new Drive to Zero Consultancy, designed to support businesses in planning and implementing their transition to electric vehicles, covering both cars and light commercial vehicles.

The service targets organisations operating 20 or more vehicles, providing independent and impartial EV-focused consultancy through specialist advisors.

The consultancy forms a key component of Northgate’s wider Drive to Zero proposition, which has been supporting customers from planning through to solution and delivery for the past three years.

The bespoke service can analyse existing fleet data or generate new insights via telematics and driver surveys to identify suitable vehicles and charging strategies for partial or full electric adoption based on specific operational requirements.

Among its capabilities, the Drive to Zero Consultancy can assess fleet readiness for EV adoption, evaluate home charging feasibility, conduct workplace charging assessments, forecast potential cost and carbon savings, and deliver tailored consultancy reports with actionable recommendations.

The service has already supported Staffordshire-based Aspire Housing, analysing its fleet of 130 LCVs over six months to determine EV transition potential while maintaining operational performance and reducing carbon emissions and running costs.

“The transition to electric vehicles can feel complex, particularly for larger fleets with diverse operational needs,” said Melanie Creedy, Northgate’s EV business development manager. “That’s why we’ve launched ‘Drive to Zero Consultancy’, designed to provide businesses with the data-led insight they need to make confident decisions. Whether fleets are at the start of their EV journey or ready to scale up, our team can support every step of the way.”

While primarily designed for larger fleets, smaller operators can still access a scaled-down suitability analysis or opt for the full consultancy package, subject to a minimum fee. The Drive to Zero Consultancy operates independently, providing unbiased advice regardless of whether businesses ultimately partner with Northgate for vehicle provision or charging infrastructure, though the company can offer end-to-end support from vehicle sourcing to workplace charging implementation if required.