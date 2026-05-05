Northgate Mobility rebrands Blakedale and FridgeXpress

FridgeXpress has rebranded to become Northgate Temperature Controlled.

Northgate Mobility Group has rebranded two of its businesses, Blakedale and FridgeXpress, as it aims to unify and strengthen the group.

FridgeXpress has rebranded to become Northgate Temperature Controlled, while Blakedale will be known as Northgate Highways.

The move aims to unify brands and strengthen its One Road/One Fleet customer service model, which connects customers to the whole network via a single point of contact.

Jon Taylor will continue to lead traffic management specialist Blakedale as it rebrands as Northgate Highways.

It operates more than 1,200 specialist vehicles, offering short and long term rental, bespoke vehicle build and contract hire services, as well as new and used vehicle sales.

Adam Naylor will continue to manage Northgate Temperature Controlled, which operates a rental fleet of more than 800 specialist refrigerated vehicles.

Existing specialist teams across both divisions will operate as before.

Neil McCrossan, managing director at Northgate Mobility, said: “By aligning our businesses, systems, and brands under the Northgate Mobility umbrella, we are creating a more efficient, responsive, and connected organisation – making it easier for colleagues to collaborate, faster, and to serve customers even better whilst being clearer for stakeholders to understand who we are and how we create value.”