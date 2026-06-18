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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/northgate-mobility-to-show-full-commercial-vehicle-range-at-rtx/

Northgate Mobility is set to show its full range of commercial vehicle solutions at Road Transport Expo (RTX) 2026.

It will show its ‘One Fleet’ proposition, with vehicles spanning 3.5-tonne pickup trucks and vans to heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

Northgate Mobility will use RTX to highlight its specialist expertise, across its managed fleet of more than 60,000, through its Hire, Highways and Temperature Controlled divisions.

Vehicles on display will be tailored to the needs of specific fleets. Examples include an 18-tonne Iveco Eurocargo Impact Protection Vehicle, a Ford Ranger with a mobile elevating work platform, an Isuzu ARB Tipper and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a tail lift.

The team will also provide guidance on fleet decarbonisation, with a no-obligation, brand-agnostic approach, through its Drive to Zero Consultancy.

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Neil McCrossan, managing director at Northgate Mobility, said: “We’re using RTX as a platform to showcase our businesses within Northgate Mobility and bring our One Fleet proposition to life.

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“By combining the strengths of our specialist businesses, we can support customers with a much broader range of fleet requirements, all through a single, joined-up approach.

“Whether it’s specialist vehicles, temperature-controlled solutions or support with electrification, our team on Stand O10 will be on hand to help customers find the right solution for their operation.”