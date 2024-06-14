Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Northgate has the ability to deal with every aspect of fleet management across the whole lifecycle of all vehicles and this made it them a standout winner as the Best Fleet Management Company in the Business Motoring Awards 2024.

The business guarantees a continuity of service and a single point of approach for all queries and support requirements and Northgate can deal with every aspect of fleet management across the whole lifecycle of all vehicles.

With a dedicated account manager on hand customers are able to free up time to focus on their own business. Northgate helps relieve the burden of administration by monitoring upcoming service and MOT renewals, and OEM recalls and can communicate directly with drivers to ensure that all servicing and maintenance needs are booked efficiently and conveniently.

Judges Comment: Although very well known for their award winning long term rental solutions, Northgate also offers an award winning fleet management service as well. With a dedicated account manager for each customer, Northgate offers a fully outsourced service managing all the customer’s vehicles on hire. Their fleet managed customers benefit from the administration and logistics of managing the vehicles on hire being done by Northgate, freeing them up to focus on their actual role. The service is very comprehensive and by managing all SMR and in-life vehicle incidents through their own UK wide network, Northgate can demonstrate cost savings to their customers. Northgate’s fleet management service has their customers at the heart and focussed on customer needs. This makes Northgate a worthy winner of the best fleet management service award.

With a nationwide network of workshops, Northgate’s vehicles are never far away from a garage, and thanks to similarly wide-reaching mobile servicing abilities, its team is never too far away to get a vehicle back on the road.

If a vehicle is ever off the road for more than two hours for maintenance, Northgate offers a replacement to get drivers back on the road as soon as possible.

Through agile parts procurement and ensuring that workshops always capture repairs on items that are under manufacturer warranty, Northgate’s fleet management saves its customers money, £63,000 a year on average. (Data based on two Northgate customers with fleets of approximately 2,000 vehicles on hire).

Fleet administration services covers their owned and hired vehicles (for example dealing with matters relating to Road Fund Licences), fleet support services (tyres, windscreen repairs, and breakdown recovery) vehicle servicing and maintenance support, and even vehicle disposals.

Added to this is the access that Northgate’s fleet management customers are given to a full range of mobility solutions for businesses, which include accident management, telematics, driver risk management, and fuel cards.

To find out more about Northgate Vehicle Hire’s Fleet Management Solution click here