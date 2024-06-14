Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Northgate’s fleet management begins with account management. Whatever the level of service provision for customers, and whatever the size of fleet, there is only ever one account management contact.

Business Motoring

best fleet management company

Share

14 June 2024

Northgate has the ability to deal with every aspect of fleet management across the whole lifecycle of all vehicles and this made it them a standout winner as the Best Fleet Management Company in the Business Motoring Awards 2024.

The business guarantees a continuity of service and a single point of approach for all queries and support requirements and Northgate can deal with every aspect of fleet management across the whole lifecycle of all vehicles.

With a dedicated account manager on hand customers are able to free up time to focus on their own business. Northgate helps relieve the burden of administration by monitoring upcoming service and MOT renewals, and OEM recalls and can communicate directly with drivers to ensure that all servicing and maintenance needs are booked efficiently and conveniently.

Judges Comment: Although very well known for their award winning long term rental solutions, Northgate also offers an award winning fleet management service as well. With a dedicated account manager for each customer, Northgate offers a fully outsourced service managing all the customer’s vehicles on hire. Their fleet managed customers benefit from the administration and logistics of managing the vehicles on hire being done by Northgate, freeing them up to focus on their actual role. The service is very comprehensive and by managing all SMR and in-life vehicle incidents through their own UK wide network, Northgate can demonstrate cost savings to their customers. Northgate’s fleet management service has their customers at the heart and focussed on customer needs. This makes Northgate a worthy winner of the best fleet management service award.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

With a nationwide network of workshops, Northgate’s vehicles are never far away from a garage, and thanks to similarly wide-reaching mobile servicing abilities, its team is never too far away to get a vehicle back on the road.

If a vehicle is ever off the road for more than two hours for maintenance, Northgate offers a replacement to get drivers back on the road as soon as possible.

Through agile parts procurement and ensuring that workshops always capture repairs on items that are under manufacturer warranty, Northgate’s fleet management saves its customers money, £63,000 a year on average. (Data based on two Northgate customers with fleets of approximately 2,000 vehicles on hire).

Fleet administration services covers their owned and hired vehicles (for example dealing with matters relating to Road Fund Licences), fleet support services (tyres, windscreen repairs, and breakdown recovery) vehicle servicing and maintenance support, and even vehicle disposals.

Added to this is the access that Northgate’s fleet management customers are given to a full range of mobility solutions for businesses, which include accident management, telematics, driver risk management, and fuel cards.

To find out more about Northgate Vehicle Hire’s Fleet Management Solution click here

Award Winners 2024

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Business Motoring

Business Motoring

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars.

Latest news

best fleet management company
  • Business Motoring Awards

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

mother father and little son are waiting for elec 2023 11 29 04 32 50 utc
  • Fuel Reimbursement Guide

Can I claim reimbursement for a company-owned EV?

240613 bmw 2series
  • Car news and reviews, News

Revamped BMW 2 Series offers new interior and more tech

240613 vauxhallvivarolifeelectric 2
  • Car news and reviews, EV, News

Longer range for Vauxhall Combo and Vivaro EV MPVs

240612 byd seal u
  • Car news and reviews, News

BYD prices up its Seal plug-in hybrid SUV

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE