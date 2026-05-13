Not all EVs are equal when it comes to fleet decarbonisation – AFP 2026 panel

Leaders and operational managers are concerned about their ability to do their job effectively as the electric transition occurs.

At the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) Conference, Matt Dillon, head of commercial vehicles at Ayvens, warned that not all EVs are equal when considering fleet decarbonisation and the transition to electrification.

Dillion added that one challenge for the push to fleet electrification is that many businesses have to offer a wide selection of services, because they may not have longevity with their clients, which makes longer-term decisions more difficult.

He also spoke about the ‘fear of missing out’ on the newest product, where organisations provide varied offerings, like charging solutions and vehicles, and explained that this can delay the transition because fleet managers are holding out for the best products.

Charlotte Patch, head of strategic fleet management for SOCOTEC UK, explained that the market is shifting towards electric, and outlined how to logistically make the transition for fleet managers.

She said that in her company, there are many variables, including the need for cross-utilisation.

Patch must, therefore, consider how to translate these nuances to the leadership team so they can understand how to make the next step into electric.

Matt Dale, fleet and emobility consultant at T2Consultancy, said that one size does not fit all when it comes to fleet decarbonisation.

Dale added that fleets are all in the process of transitioning and learning, and that fleet data is important to make a case for businesses.

He mentioned fleet telematics, and said that it has its limitations in understanding how an electric vehicle is going to work in a fleet.

Patch warned that leadership and operational managers are concerned about their ability to do their job effectively as the electric transition occurs, and that these concerns must be dispelled.

Infrastructure is also a key area to vehicle transition, Patch said, adding that without infrastructure and stakeholder buy-in, the EV transition for fleets will be more challenging.