Novuna Vehicle Solutions becomes official supplier of Bath Rugby

As part of the collaboration, Novuna will provide electric vehicles to support Bath Rugby’s community outreach programmes and wider club operations.

Milly Standing

18 September 2025

thumbnail L R Jon Lawes (Novuna Vehicle Solutions) with James Bibby (Bath Rugby)

Bath Rugby has partnered with Novuna Vehicle Solutions, which has joined as an official supplier and club sustainability partner.

As part of the collaboration, Novuna will provide electric vehicles to support Bath Rugby’s community outreach programmes and wider club operations, along with charging infrastructure at the club’s facilities.

As a fleet leasing and vehicle funding provider, Novuna aims to deliver tailored solutions to support the sustainability goals of many of the UK’s largest and most recognised fleets.

Its end-to-end, fuel agnostic decarbonisation capabilities, from transitioning cars, vans and HGVs to net zero to designing and implementing large-scale depot charging, are designed to suit business operations.

Jon Lawes (pictured, left), managing director of Novuna Vehicle Solutions, said: “We’re proud to become an Official Supplier of Bath Rugby, and become the first Club Sustainability Partner.

“This collaboration of two leading forces in our respective fields reflects our shared belief in the power of sport and business to drive meaningful change.

“At Novuna, we make the important things happen and together with Bath Rugby, we’re turning sustainability ambition into everyday action.”

James Bibby (pictured, right), commercial director at Bath Rugby, added: “As a club, we’re fully committed to becoming more sustainable, from the way we operate behind the scenes to how we engage with our community.

“Reducing our carbon emissions is a long-term priority, and partnering with Novuna Vehicle Solutions is a significant step forward.

“Their support in providing electric vehicles and installing charging infrastructure at our facilities going forward will make a big difference, and we’re excited about the role they can play in helping us continue to improve our sustainability practices as an organization.”

The partnership comes as Bath Rugby continues to invest in long-term sustainability initiatives, including their work with schools across the South-West through the Kick the Carbon Rugby Campaign.

The partnership also looks to support the goals of the World Rugby Sustainability Plan to 2030, reinforcing the club’s commitment to reducing environmental impact across its operations.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
