Novuna Vehicle Solutions launches QuotePro platform in partnership with Codeweavers

Novuna Vehicle Solutions has launched a new quoting and order management platform called QuotePro, developed in partnership with Codeweavers. The system is designed to improve the vehicle ordering journey by streamlining quote generation, underwriting, proposal tracking, and identity verification within a single interface.

QuotePro replaces legacy systems and is already in use by brokers and dealers across the UK. Since going live on 27th January 2025, the platform has logged more than 2,000 orders, with over 1,000 users accessing the system on day one and generating 600 proposals in the first 48 hours. The first vehicle ordered via the platform was a Škoda Octavia vRS estate by Stable Vehicle Contracts.

Chris Swallow, national sales manager – associates at Novuna Vehicle Solutions, said: “Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with brokers and dealers praising the system’s intuitive design, speed, and efficiency.”

Central Contracts, one of the early adopters, added: “Your launch on Monday has been the smoothest transition to a new system I’ve ever experienced.”

The project also reinforces Novuna’s long-standing collaboration with Cox Automotive, spanning more than 25 years across brands such as Dealer Auction and Manheim.

Shaun Harris, commercial director for retail at Cox Automotive, commented: “The success of this project is a result of an excellent collaboration between the Novuna and Codeweavers teams. By quickly establishing a strong working relationship, we were able to remain reactive and evolve the system quickly following regular interactions with Novuna. The result is an intuitive, user-friendly platform that simplifies access to finance solutions and enhances the overall customer experience.”