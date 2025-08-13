  
Number plate theft up 68% since 2021, cloning up 41%

Number plates are typically cloned to carry out criminal activity.

Dylan Robertson

13 August 2025

private number plate

Churchill Motor Insurance has reported that notifications of stolen number plates were up 68% between 2021 and 2024, while incidents of number plate cloning increased by 41% in the same period.

Number plates are typically cloned to carry out criminal activity, avoid speeding or parking fines, disguise stolen vehicles or avoid detection by police cameras.

5,683 number plate thefts were reported to the DVLA in 2024, compared to 3,376 in 2021.

Figures suggested that the problem is accelerating, as 1,400 more thefts were reported in 2024 than 2023, compared to a rise of 200 between 2022 and 2023 and a rise of 700 between 2021 and 2022.

The DVLA received 10,461 reports of cloned number plates in 2024 and 7,430 in 2021.

Cloning reports rose by 500 between 2023 and 2024, compared to a rise of more than 2,000 between 2022 and 2023.

Churchill Motor Insurance obtained the data through a Freedom of Information request to the DVLA.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “The sharp rise in number plate cloning and theft is a worrying trend that causes significant stress for innocent drivers, who often face lengthy processes to prove their innocence and challenge fines issued in their name.

“Fitting tamper-proof screws to your number plates is a simple but effective theft deterrent, but if your plates are stolen or cloned, it’s crucial to act quickly by notifying the police, DVLA, and your insurer.” 

Churchill Motor Insurance advised drivers to report incidents of cloning or theft to the police and obtain a crime number, so that fines can be penalties can be challenged.

Related Posts

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
