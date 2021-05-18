Reading Time: 2 minutes

OCTOPUS Electric Vehicles has announced a major contract which sees Fleet Assist appointed to provide its suite of services to help manage its EV fleet, including supporting its servicing, maintenance and MOT requirements.

This coincides with the launch of Octopus Electric Vehicles’ new salary sacrifice scheme, called Electric Dreams which builds on its position as a market-leader in electric vehicles (EVs) and fast tracks its fleet expansion.

Octopus is unique in running an all-electric fleet and has appointed Fleet Assist as more than 75% of its garage network and nearly 4,000 garages are ‘EV ready’.

Natalia Peralta Silverstone, Head of Propositions at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “With incredibly low company car tax rates on EVs, demand has never been higher – our enquiries from businesses have risen seven-fold in the last year alone.

“We appointed Fleet Assist based on its track record of managing a large ‘EV ready’ garage network combined with its class-leading service booking services and technical expertise.

“EVs require a different mindset when it comes to servicing and maintenance and this is an integral part in supporting our customer requirements today and in the future as demand continues to grow.”

Fleet Assist’s ‘EV ready’ status means garages qualify by meeting its minimum competencies which includes the technicians having completed, as a minimum, the IMI Level 2 qualification in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Operation and Maintenance and have suitable facilities.

Karen Ewer, Fleet Assist’s Head of Business Development, said: “We have spent a great deal of time getting our network EV ready and we are delighted that Octopus Electric Vehicles has recognised this by appointing us as its network partner especially with its core focus on customers and giving them great service. We look forward to an increasing number of EVs going through our network as Octopus grows its fleet.”

Through Electric Dreams, drivers can save 30-60% off their monthly car costs on salary sacrifice, with Octopus’s first clients saving over £10,000 over a 3-year term, while also feeling good about doing right by the planet. Octopus has designed the scheme to be simple and zero-cost for an employer to set up, with brands like Huel and Purplebricks already making the benefit available to their staff.