Octopus Electroverse and Visa launch card for fleets

Octopus Electroverse and Visa have launched the ‘Business Payments Card’, allowing fleets to manage expenses through a single card.

The card works as a fleet and full spending card, allowing drivers to cover electric vehicle (EV) charging, tolls, car washes, meals and other business expenses.

Fleet managers can access a dashboard with instant insights into spending, VAT breakdowns, charging patterns and driver IDs.

Spending limits and budgets can be set, while Octopus built in fraud protection and expense uploads.

Matt Davies, director at Octopus Electroverse, said: “We’ve made charging simple for drivers – now we’re making the whole fleet experience just as easy for Britain’s six million fleet vehicles.

“Fleet managers and drivers have long had to navigate a maze of charging apps and payment solutions.

“With Visa, we’re proud to launch one of the first Visa Fleet 2.0 cards, putting everything on one card and giving businesses the control they need to speed up their shift to cleaner transport.”

Fleets can also save up to 45% on EV charging through Octopus’ ‘Plunge Pricing’ scheme, which offers discounts on charging when renewable energy is abundant.

The card is available in physical and digital formats while it will be added to virtual wallets in due course.

Richard Campion, head of fleet and mobility at Visa Europe, said: “Fleet operators are looking for smarter ways to manage the shift to electric, and Visa Fleet 2.0 makes that transition simpler and more efficient.

“With Electroverse, we’re enabling UK businesses to consolidate on-the-road spending, gain real-time visibility and maintain the security and control they expect from Visa – all while powering a cleaner future for transport.”