Octopus EV and Mastercard offer SMEs salary sacrifice scheme

Through Mastercard’s Business Bonus programme, small businesses can offer their employees new or used EVs leased via Octopus’ salary sacrifice scheme.

Dylan Robertson

7 August 2025

Octopus salary sacrifice

Mastercard business cardholders now have access to Octopus Electric Vehicles’ salary sacrifice car scheme.

Through Mastercard’s Business Bonus programme, small businesses can offer their employees new or used electric vehicles (EVs) leased via Octopus’ salary sacrifice scheme.

The scheme enables businesses to provide an employee benefit while reducing carbon footprint.

Salary sacrifice schemes can save employees up to 40% on monthly car costs.

Darren Deal, senior vice president of fintech, government and digital partnerships at Mastercard, said: “It’s great to team up with Octopus EV to help our small business cardholders access more sustainable travel alternatives.

“Through our Business Bonus programme, Mastercard collaborates with trusted partners to deliver innovative, tailored, solutions that help businesses grow, and this is a prime example of that.”

Employees will also receive £100 EV charging credit when they order a car through the scheme.

Octopus reported that 96% of EV drivers are happy with their vehicles.

Fiona Howarth, founder at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “Salary sacrifice remains the cheapest way to drive a new EV.

“And the benefits are not just for drivers, but for their employers too. 

“Companies can cut their emissions, retain staff and save money.

“By partnering with Mastercard, more businesses, of all sizes, can discover one of the most attractive employee benefits around right now.”

Over the past four years Octopus EV has helped PepsiCo, Jacobs Douwe Egberts and TPX Impact launch EV salary sacrifice schemes.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
