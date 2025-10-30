  
Octopus EV appoints Gurjeet Grewal as permanent CEO

Grewal takes the permanent role as the company continues its growth, aiming to simplify the switch to electric for drivers and businesses.

Milly Standing

30 October 2025

Octopus EV

Octopus Electric Vehicles (Octopus EV), the EV-only leasing specialist, has appointed Gurjeet Grewal (pictured) as permanent chief executive officer, following a period as interim CEO.

Fiona Howarth, who founded Octopus Electric Vehicles in 2018, will continue as founder and director, working closely with Grewal and the senior team on strategic partnerships and innovation.

Grewal takes the permanent role as the company continues its growth, aiming to simplify the switch to electric for drivers and businesses.

Grewal was one of the first employees to join Octopus EV in 2018, taking on the role of director of operations before becoming chief operating officer.

Since stepping in as interim CEO in January 2025, Grewal has overseen a period of expansion.

This year, Octopus EV’s fleet has grown from 27,000 to more than 40,000, supported by £1.5bn in funding from a range of financial institutions.

Octopus EV said that under his leadership, the business has strengthened its position as the go-to platform for affordable, hassle-free electric car leasing and salary sacrifice schemes.

Octopus has invested in solutions for drivers as EVs head towards price parity with fossil fuel cars.

This summer, Octopus launched a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) partnership with BYD, unlocking a car, charger, and unlimited charging at a bundled monthly price.

The collaboration establishes electric vehicles as an integral part of a cleaner, smarter energy system to put power back in the hands of drivers while supporting the grid.

Octopus EV recently launched its EV business in Germany, the first step in deploying its all-in-one EV offer and customer service at an international scale.

Grewal said: “I’m incredibly proud to have been part of Octopus EV’s journey from the very beginning. We’ve built something truly special – a mission-driven team that’s transforming mobility as we know it.

“As we enter our next phase of growth and move into different countries, we’ll continue to make electric driving simpler, smarter, and more affordable for everyone.”

Howarth added: “Gurjeet has been a driving force behind Octopus EV from day one. His leadership, vision, and passion for the mission make him the perfect person to lead us into this next chapter.

“I’m excited to continue working alongside him as we supercharge the transition to electric driving.”

