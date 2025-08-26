Octopus EV extends incident management contract with FMG

Octopus Electric Vehicles (EV) has extended its incident management contract with FMG for an additional three years.

FMG will provide Octopus EV leasing customers with 24/7 driver care, accident repair services and non-fault hire. It will also provide downtime management solutions.

Ben Redmore, senior aftersales and approved partners manager at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “We’re always working tirelessly to eliminate all bumps in the road for EV drivers.

“If something does disrupt the drive, our partnership with FMG helps to get customers back on the road as quickly as possible.

“With fewer moving parts, EVs typically run into far less issues than their fossil fuel counterparts, and FMG’s continued focus on reducing repair times helps to give drivers peace of mind.

“We look forward to 3 more years of combined commitment to cleaner, greener transport.”

FMG has been Octopus EV’s incident management partner since 2021.

Amanda Cunningham, head of client relationships at FMG said, “It’s a privilege to partner with such a forward thinking company as Octopus Electric Vehicles and we are delighted to be in a strong position to support their commitment to sustainability.

“As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, we have reconfigured our customer journey to ensure every element meets the specific needs and wants of EV drivers, whilst also investing time, resource and expertise in EV manufacturer and bodyshop repairer relationships.

“We’re proud to play our part in protecting the future of high-quality incident management solutions for modern vehicles of all makes, fuel-types and body materials.”