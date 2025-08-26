  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Octopus EV extends incident management contract with FMG

FMG will provide Octopus EV leasing customers with 24/7 driver care, accident repair and non-fault hire.

Dylan Robertson

26 August 2025

, , ,

SHARE

Octopus EV FMG

Octopus Electric Vehicles (EV) has extended its incident management contract with FMG for an additional three years.

FMG will provide Octopus EV leasing customers with 24/7 driver care, accident repair services and non-fault hire. It will also provide downtime management solutions.

Ben Redmore, senior aftersales and approved partners manager at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “We’re always working tirelessly to eliminate all bumps in the road for EV drivers.

“If something does disrupt the drive, our partnership with FMG helps to get customers back on the road as quickly as possible.

“With fewer moving parts, EVs typically run into far less issues than their fossil fuel counterparts, and FMG’s continued focus on reducing repair times helps to give drivers peace of mind.

“We look forward to 3 more years of combined commitment to cleaner, greener transport.”

FMG has been Octopus EV’s incident management partner since 2021.

Amanda Cunningham, head of client relationships at FMG said, “It’s a privilege to partner with such a forward thinking company as Octopus Electric Vehicles and we are delighted to be in a strong position to support their commitment to sustainability.

“As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, we have reconfigured our customer journey to ensure every element meets the specific needs and wants of EV drivers, whilst also investing time, resource and expertise in EV manufacturer and bodyshop repairer relationships.

“We’re proud to play our part in protecting the future of high-quality incident management solutions for modern vehicles of all makes, fuel-types and body materials.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE