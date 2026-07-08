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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/octopus-ev-launches-salary-sacrifice-scheme-in-germany/

Octopus EV, the EV-only leasing company, is launching its salary sacrifice scheme in Germany.

After delivering more than 50,000 electric vehicles through salary sacrifice, Octopus is bringing its model to Germany after launching its German business.

The all-inclusive scheme allows employees to lease a new EV through their employer, while giving businesses a workplace benefit.

The launch comes as demand for electric vehicles accelerates in Germany, with EV registrations now overtaking new petrol car registrations for the first time, according to Octopus EV.

Five years since launching in the UK, the scheme is used by 8,000 employers, including Dyson, Huel and Greene King, while also catering to smaller and medium businesses.

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Initially launching with 67 models from 14 manufacturers, German drivers can choose from brands including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Renault, Tesla and BYD.

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Every lease includes insurance, servicing and maintenance, roadside assistance, tyres, mandatory inspections, and an annual €250 public charging credit through Octopus’ Electroverse platform, giving access to more than 1.4 million charging points globally, with close to 100% coverage of charge points in Germany.

Achim Hirsch, general manager of Octopus Electric Vehicles Germany, said: “Practically everyone who makes the switch to an electric vehicle never wants to go back.