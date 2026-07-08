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Octopus EV launches salary sacrifice scheme in Germany

After delivering more than 50,000 EVs through salary sacrifice, Octopus is bringing its model to Germany.

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Octopus EV, the EV-only leasing company, is launching its salary sacrifice scheme in Germany.

After delivering more than 50,000 electric vehicles through salary sacrifice, Octopus is bringing its model to Germany after launching its German business.

The all-inclusive scheme allows employees to lease a new EV through their employer, while giving businesses a workplace benefit.

The launch comes as demand for electric vehicles accelerates in Germany, with EV registrations now overtaking new petrol car registrations for the first time, according to Octopus EV.

Five years since launching in the UK, the scheme is used by 8,000 employers, including Dyson, Huel and Greene King, while also catering to smaller and medium businesses.

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Initially launching with 67 models from 14 manufacturers, German drivers can choose from brands including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Renault, Tesla and BYD.

Every lease includes insurance, servicing and maintenance, roadside assistance, tyres, mandatory inspections, and an annual €250 public charging credit through Octopus’ Electroverse platform, giving access to more than 1.4 million charging points globally, with close to 100% coverage of charge points in Germany.

Achim Hirsch, general manager of Octopus Electric Vehicles Germany, said: “Practically everyone who makes the switch to an electric vehicle never wants to go back.

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“There has never been more interest in switching to electric driving in Germany, with more global instability causing petrol prices to skyrocket again in the last six months.

“Employers can now offer their teams a huge financial advantage without paying a single cent themselves, while giving employees a benefit that really makes a difference.”

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Gurjeet Grewal, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “Britain has become a blueprint for making electric driving more affordable.

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“We’re proud to be exporting that success to Germany, helping thousands more drivers switch to EVs while giving employers a brilliant benefit they can offer for free.”

Bastian Gierull, CEO of Octopus Energy Germany, added: “We’re witnessing the definitive breakthrough of electric mobility.

“The vehicles are ready, the charging infrastructure is growing rapidly, and now we’re making it easier than ever for people to get behind the wheel.

“This model has already changed the market in the UK, and we’re delighted to bring that experience to Germany.”

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