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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/octopus-launches-electric-hgv-battery-swap-tech-with-catl/

At the Octopus Energy Tech Summit today (22nd June 2026), the business launched HGV battery swap technology with CATL, to accelerate the shift to electric road freight.

The partners will build a European network of battery-swapping hubs that allow electric lorries to replace depleted batteries in minutes, to eliminate long charge times and remove a barrier to decarbonising heavy transport.

The first UK mega hubs are expected to open in 2027, with more than 30 planned by 2035.

Each hub will be capable of servicing thousands of lorries a day.

Once in full operation, the partners believe the network could support 300,000 or more electric trucks and unlock over £30bn of private investment, and aims to reduce Europe’s dependence on imported oil and replace it with homegrown green electricity.

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The joint venture, which will be called ‘Swaptopus’, combines CATL’s battery technology and swapping-station knowledge, already deployed at scale across China, with Octopus’s pan‑European energy supply, flexibility, trading and customer service expertise.

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Greg Jackson, CEO and founder of Octopus Energy Group, said: “Electric trucks already beat diesel on running costs, the challenge is keeping them moving.

“Battery swapping changes that. Instead of waiting for hours, trucks can be back on the road in minutes.