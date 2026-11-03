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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/oeconnection-completes-epyx-and-r2c-acquisition/

OEConnection has completed its acquisition of epyx, including sister companies r2c Online and Business Gateway, from Corpay.

Existing contracts, agreements, and services remain in place, with epyx operating as before.

The acquisition was announced in August, and has since received regulatory approval.

epyx’s 1link platform connects fleets, leasing companies, and workshops through a single network, covering vehicle servicing, repair authorisation, and fleet workflows.

It serves operators of more than four million vehicles and processes over £2bn worth of transactions annually.

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OEConnection said the acquisition of epyx further strengthens its fleet service, maintenance, and repair (SMR) network.

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Patrick Brown, CEO of OEConnection, said: “epyx has built deep, long-standing relationships across the fleet and garage network ecosystem in the UK and Europe, and their platforms are purpose-built for the fleet market they serve.

“By bringing our organizations together, we can deliver solutions that reduce friction, drive innovation, and support our fleet customers at a significantly larger scale.