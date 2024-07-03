Search
Off-road brand Jaecoo to make Euro bow at Goodwood

New off-road brand Jaecoo will make its European public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 11th July.

Andrew Charman

240703 jaecoo7

3 July 2024

The first European model from the Chinese brand, the Jaecoo 7, will be welcomed by Goodwood Festival creator the Duke of Richmond before going on display over the four-day event in Sussex alongside models from newly-launched sister brand Omoda.

Described by its makers as a premium SUV that combines impressive off-road ability, performance and efficiency with a stylish exterior design and a spacious and tech-rich interior, the Jaecoo 7 will be on show within both the main manufacturer exhibition area known as The Grid and Goodwood’s First Glance Paddock which focuses on new-to-market vehicles.

It will also perform on the Goodwood hill during the Festival, driven on the first day by former 1960s F1 racing driver and 1970 Le Mans winner, Richard Attwood.

The Jaecoo and Omoda brands are part of Chery International, China’s number one vehicle exporter for more than 20 years. The Jaecoo name is inspired by a fusion of the German word ‘Jäger’ (meaning ‘hunter’) and the English word ‘cool’, to reflect its suitability for all environments.

Features of the all-wheel-drive Jaecoo 7 include seven driving modes encompassing Sand, Mud, Snow and Off-Road, an Integrated Power Brake (IPB) system which simulates a differential lock but with enhanced and faster locking capability, and a 600mm wading depth.

The launch version of the Jaecoo 7 is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine – plug-in hybrid and full electric variants will join the range later.

Jaecoo and Omoda are in the midst of an aggressive UK launch cycle with more than 70 dealers already signed up and the number expected to increase to 100 by the end of 2024. Those already taking franchises include some of the UK’s largest dealer groups, among them Allen Motor Group, Arnold Clark, Cambria, Chapelhouse, Endeavour, Greenhous, Hartwell, Listers, Perrys, Peter Vardy and Vospers,

Pre-reservations with refundable deposits are being taken for the Jaecoo 7, with prices to be announced ahead of order books officially opening in the autumn. First UK deliveries are anticipated in late 2024.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

