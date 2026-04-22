Ogilvie Fleet delivers Bill Plant Driving School’s 1,000th vehicle

The milestone was reached earlier in the year and the fleet has since reached 1,200 vehicles.

Ogilvie Fleet has delivered Bill Plant Driving School’s 1,000th vehicle, eight years into the supply and fleet management partnership between the companies.

The milestone was reached earlier in the year and the fleet has since reached 1,200 vehicles.

Ogilvie supplies Volkswagen Golf, T-Cross and T-Roc cars to Bill Plant.

It supports tens of thousands of learner drivers each year with a nationwide fleet of dual control vehicles.

To minimise downtime, Ogilvie Fleet provides comprehensive maintenance support.

Matt Thomas, fleet director at Bill Plant Driving School, said: “We’ve built a strong, collaborative relationship with Ogilvie since 2018 and the personal approach really sets them apart.

“They play a key role in helping us manage the day-to-day running of our fleet and ensuring we have the vehicles we need, when we need them.”

Trish Halford, special sectors development manager at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “Reaching 1,000 vehicles is a significant milestone and reflects the strength of our partnership.

“We’ve worked closely with the Bill Plant team to deliver a solution that supports their instructors nationwide, and we’re proud to play a part in their continued growth.”