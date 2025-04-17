  
Ogilvie Fleet launches ReLease to expand flexible leasing and support sustainability goals

Ogilvie Fleet has launched ReLease, a new mobility product offering nearly new cars and vans on flexible lease terms of 12 to 36 months, with a focus on electric vehicles and ESG alignment.

Ryan Fowler

17 April 2025

Ogilvie Fleet has expanded its mobility offering with the launch of ReLease, a flexible leasing solution that enables businesses to access nearly new vehicles from its fleet of over 25,000 vehicles.

Designed to support cost-conscious and sustainability-driven organisations, ReLease offers vehicles aged from as little as three months, including electric cars and vans, on lease terms ranging from 12 to 36 months. All vehicles undergo a full maintenance inspection and can be leased with maintenance packages included.

The new product is available to both new and existing customers and will also be accessible through Ogilvie’s MiSalarySacrifice scheme, providing employees with more affordable access to electric vehicles while supporting fleet decarbonisation.

Nick Hardy, sales and marketing director at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “ReLease is not just about providing businesses with an alternative leasing model. It’s about embracing a smarter, more responsible approach to mobility, one that aligns with the evolving needs of modern fleets and organisations that are becoming increasingly mindful of sustainable solutions that also brings cost savings. Alongside our recently launched Rental Select+ and other products, ReLease further enhances Ogilvie’s complete mobility solution.”

Agilico, a workplace technology provider, has become one of the first companies to take advantage of ReLease.

Alan Robertson, senior HR business partner at Agilico, said: “We’ve been one of the first to utilise Ogilvie’s Re-Lease scheme and have been incredibly happy with both the service received and the quality of the vehicles. Re-Lease is a win-win for us and our drivers – we reduce our impact on the environment, and they often get a vehicle that might not have been available to them if brand new.

“This approach aligns perfectly with Agilico’s circular-first commitment to workplace technology. Through our Agilico Zero range of ‘as new’ devices, we refurbish and re-lease high-quality equipment, extending their lifecycle and avoiding unnecessary carbon emissions. It’s great to partner with like-minded organisations that share our focus on sustainability and reducing environmental impact.”

ReLease is the latest addition to Ogilvie’s broader strategy to offer a full suite of fleet mobility solutions, combining flexibility, operational value and a clear link to ESG targets.

