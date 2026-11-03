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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ogilvie-fleet-launches-safer-journeys-campaign-supports-brake/

Ogilvie Fleet has launched Safer Journeys, a campaign intended to promote safer driving behaviours, while supporting local communities and road safety charity Brake.

As part of the campaign, it launched the Driver Pledge, which encourages drivers to commit to regular vehicle checks, distraction-free driving, taking regular breaks, and looking out for vulnerable road users.

For each of the first 1,000 pledges, Ogilvie will donate £1 to Brake.

Safer Journeys will also see Ogilvie Fleet provide its customers with dedicated road safety resources, including windscreen stickers and posters.

The company has provided high-visibility vests to selected schools in Stirling and Sheffield.

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Ashley Crookes (pictured, left), sales and marketing director at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “As a business that works with thousands of drivers and fleet operators across the UK, we have a responsibility to help promote safer behaviours behind the wheel every day.

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“Whether that’s through education, supporting local communities or raising funds for Brake, we will continue to play our part in creating safer roads for everyone.”