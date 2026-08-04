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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ogilvie-fleet-launches-sales-pathway-programme-makes-promotions/

Ogilvie Fleet has launched a sales pathway programme and has made two promotions, as it focuses on long-term succession planning.

The sales pathway programme provides sales-focused staff with an introduction to business development.

Eloise Keane (pictured, right) and Jack Milne (pictured, left) were the first to join the programme, following promotions to junior business development manager.

Ogilvie Fleet said it intends to build future sales capability from the ground up.

Keane joined Ogilvie Fleet five years ago and assisted it in growing the MiSalarySacrifice scheme to more than 2,000 vehicles.

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Milne has been at the company for 10 years and helped establish the Driver Liaison Team, which matches drivers to vehicles that fit their needs.

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Ashley Crookes, sales and marketing director at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “Eloise and Jack’s promotions are a clear reflection of the talent we have within Ogilvie Fleet.

“Both have shown the drive, curiosity, and customer focus that sit at the heart of our sales strategy. As we continue to invest in developing our people, it’s fantastic to see colleagues progressing into roles where they can shape the future of our commercial growth.”