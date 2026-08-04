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Ogilvie Fleet launches sales pathway programme, makes promotions

The sales pathway programme provides sales-focused staff with an introduction to business development.

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Ogilvie Fleet
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Ogilvie Fleet has launched a sales pathway programme and has made two promotions, as it focuses on long-term succession planning.

The sales pathway programme provides sales-focused staff with an introduction to business development.

Eloise Keane (pictured, right) and Jack Milne (pictured, left) were the first to join the programme, following promotions to junior business development manager.

Ogilvie Fleet said it intends to build future sales capability from the ground up.

Keane joined Ogilvie Fleet five years ago and assisted it in growing the MiSalarySacrifice scheme to more than 2,000 vehicles.

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Milne has been at the company for 10 years and helped establish the Driver Liaison Team, which matches drivers to vehicles that fit their needs.

Ashley Crookes, sales and marketing director at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “Eloise and Jack’s promotions are a clear reflection of the talent we have within Ogilvie Fleet.

“Both have shown the drive, curiosity, and customer focus that sit at the heart of our sales strategy. As we continue to invest in developing our people, it’s fantastic to see colleagues progressing into roles where they can shape the future of our commercial growth.”

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Ogilvie said its employees have worked at the company for over 10 years on average.

Milne said: said: “Stepping into this role is a brilliant opportunity to build on everything I’ve learned at Ogilvie so far.

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“Working in customer service and driver liaison has given me a real understanding of what matters to our clients, and I’m excited to bring that into a sales environment.

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“Ogilvie has always backed people who want to grow, and I’m looking forward to developing my skills further and contributing to the team’s success.”

Keane said: “Salary sacrifice is such an exciting and growing area of the business. This new role gives me the chance to deepen my knowledge and play a bigger role in shaping how we support customers in this space.

“Ogilvie has created an environment where people are encouraged to push themselves and progress, and I’m proud to be taking this next step.”

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