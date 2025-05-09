Ogilvie Fleet partners with Medvivo to deliver healthcare mobility solution

Ogilvie Fleet has partnered with integrated urgent care provider Medvivo, delivering a comprehensive fleet mobility solution designed to reduce vehicle downtime and boost operational efficiency across the healthcare provider’s South West operations.

Part of the HealthHero Group, Medvivo provides essential health services in Bath and Northeast Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire. With complex fleet requirements, Medvivo turned to Ogilvie to design a fleet solution that could support its emergency response teams while offering reliability and flexibility.

The first batch of 13 Kia Sportage vehicles arrived last month, with the Ogilvie team managing the fit-out of bespoke equipment required for emergency response vehicles. This included additional ‘alley’ lights, telematics and dashcams, alongside a full NHS-compliant livery.

Ogilvie is supplying Medvivo with a full contract hire and service, maintenance and repair (SMR) package, with further vehicle orders already in the pipeline.

Vic Hemmings, facilities manager at Medvivo, said: “We are absolutely delighted with not only the cars Ogilvie have provided, but the incredible service we received in the build-up to delivery day and beyond. Mark and his team were incredibly knowledgeable about different vehicle manufacturers and how they could suit our needs, providing us with no-obligation demos to test out.

“The bid they submitted to us was one of the most comprehensive I have seen – covering how they support businesses of our size, breaking down options and an in-depth overview of their ‘Ogilvie True Cost’ – a transparent approach to the actual cost of driving.

“One of the key deciding factors was their human approach. We have worked with service providers that treat you as just another customer in a call centre.

“Mark explained this was not the case at Ogilvie and that he and his dedicated Medvivo team would manage the account and that is exactly what they have done.

“The cars themselves look fantastic and we have already had great feedback from the Medical Responders who are out on the road with them supporting their local community. I would recommend Ogilvie to anyone looking to work with an honest and transparent mobility provider.”

Mark Beattie, business development manager at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “It seemed like it was written in the stars that we should be working with Medvivo.

“We were speaking with Vic about Medvivo’s daily rental needs when the conversation turned to contract hire. We were happy to be able to showcase the full range of services we could provide and that I would be on hand throughout, providing that personal touch that was really important to Vic and Medvivo.

“The services Medvivo provide is really important to the community and we are delighted to be able to support the critical work they do with a tailored fleet solution and a team of dedicated fleet specialists.”

The partnership also includes medium-term rental and spot hire support to provide maximum flexibility for Medvivo’s fast-moving operations. With a fleet of nearly 25,000 vehicles on UK roads, Ogilvie Fleet offers customer-focused mobility solutions including contract hire, daily rental, and salary sacrifice schemes.