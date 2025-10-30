Ogilvie Fleet renews SMR contract with Fleet Assist

Fleet Assist was selected in part due to its Atlas systems, which provide a view of garages’ capabilities.

Ogilvie Fleet has renewed its service, maintenance and repair (SMR) contract with Fleet Assist, covering its fleet of 25,000 cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Fleet Assist was selected in part due to its Atlas systems, which provide a view of garages’ capabilities such as number of ramps and the types of vehicles they can work on.

Ogilvie Fleet also selected Fleet Assist due to the regular audits it conducts on its network, through its balanced business scorecard system.

As part of the contract, Fleet Assist will periodically benchmark Ogilvie’s technical authorisation performance, providing detailed feedback on suggested improvements.

Gavin Clisby (pictured), head of operations at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “We are well known for keeping our customers’ drivers happy and we know we can rely on Fleet Assist’s managed network when they take their car in for a service or MOT.

“It enables us to find the best garage to manage individual driver’s requirements, especially with larger vans and electric vehicles (EVs).

“Fleet Assist is constantly future proofing customer needs with its mobile servicing and Premier Van garage network which we use to cope with LCVs up to and above 3.5 tonnes.”

Ogilvie has access to Fleet Assist’s managed network of more than 6,500 service points and its mobile service network, which numbers more than 600.

Garry Winckley, business development director at Fleet Assist, said: “Ogilvie’s proposition as a full mobility provider means it offers vehicles on short and long-term contract hire as well as salary sacrifice, and our garage network can cope with its different SMR requirements.

“Our benchmark process adds confidence to Ogilvie’s operations team that they are using a professional garage network.”

Vincent St Claire, managing director, said: “Fleet Assist managed garage network continues to set the industry benchmark backed up by a dedicated supplier management team and market-leading management systems that have no competing interests.”