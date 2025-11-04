Ogilvie Fleet supports MSL Property Care’s electrification

MSL has added the Polestar 4, BMW i4 and Škoda Enyaq to its EV fleet, joining the Kia EV6, Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.4.

Ogilvie Fleet has supported MSL Property Care Services’ fleet electrification plan, allowing it to now have an 80% electric vehicle (EV) fleet makeup.

Drivers benefit from lower Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) taxation compared to internal combustion (ICE) models.

Adrian Horton, corporate account manager at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “We are delighted to support MSL with their transition to EVs, as we continue to do so with hundreds of organisations around the country.

“This has been the first EV for many of their drivers, so we have worked with them to provide myth-busting education on how easy driving an EV can be.

“MSL is a fantastic business that looks to support both its staff and the environment, with the added benefit of making operational cost efficiencies.”

Ogilvie has also delivered a fleet of Nissan commercial vehicles and a salary sacrifice scheme to MSL.

Fabien Caqueret, managing director at MSL Property Care Services, said: “Our partnership with Ogilvie and our decision to switch to EVs has been a great step forward for the business, it really is a win-win situation.

“It has allowed us to achieve significant savings through whole-life cost efficiencies, whilst the drivers benefit from lower BIK and the latest in automotive technology.”