AS the Government announces its latest support for businesses with its Energy Bill Relief Scheme, it’s a perfect time for companies to look to electrify their fleets and reduce costs, said smart charging company Ohme.
With the new Government scheme providing a price cap on wholesale electricity prices for business customers, similar to the Energy Price Guarantee for households, companies can now plan with greater confidence to switch their fleets towards electric cars and vans.
Already this year, sales of fully-electric vans are up more than 50%, while sales of fully-electric cars are up over 48 per cent on 2021. Ohme is perfectly positioned to help businesses make that switch to electric with its fleet-specific software portal and the ability of its Home Pro smart charger to automatically adjust its charging for drivers and companies to take advantage of all the times of low price charging with smart off-peak tariffs.
Ohme Chief Exective David Watson, said: “More and more businesses are making the move towards electric and with Ohme’s smart chargers they can continue to reduce their running costs still further. Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the grid is at its highest, further lowering their company’s CO2 impact and helping them to meet sustainability targets.”
One company doing just that is Ohme customer EDSB, a Leeds-based systems and maintenance supplier. Having previously had a diesel-only, high-mileage car and van fleet, EDSB has been slowly switching that fleet to electric with dramatic results. Even with only a fifth of its fleet currently in EVs so far, it estimates that it has already saved £43,000 a year on its fuel bill – more than £3500 a month.
EDSB’s Eddie Forrester said: “We wanted to switch our fleet to electric and the Ohme software portal has been key to the success of us running these cars. We use our EV fleet as a selling point for the company and with many business tenders demanding greater sustainability, if you’re not doing it, then you won’t even be considered. Along with the savings, switching our fleet to EVs has been absolute win-win.”
Ohme is the official charger provider for customers on the Motability scheme, the largest UK fleet operator in the UK, and has been named as the Best Electric Charging Point Provider by Business Motoring.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
