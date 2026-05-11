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Ohme offers EV charger payment plans through PayPal Pay in 3

Drivers that buy EV chargers through Ohme directly are now offered flexible payment solutions through PayPal, with interest-free plans over two months.

Dylan Robertson

12 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Ohme PayPal

Ohme has partnered with PayPal to offer payment plans on its electric vehicle (EV) charges, through the Pay in 3 service.

Drivers that buy EV chargers through Ohme directly are now offered flexible payment solutions through PayPal, with interest-free plans over two months.

Customers who sign up for PayPal+ can also earn points on their EV charger purchase.

Ohme said the partnership with PayPal ensured no driver is left behind in the EV transition.

David Watson, CEO at Ohme, said: “It’s great to be able to offer buyers an additional route to buying an Ohme charger, by spreading the cost with PayPal.

“With petrol prices being so high, there’s never been a better time to drive an EV and PayPal’s Pay in 3 option will help more drivers to get faster access to cheaper and cleaner home charging.”

Tamer El-Emary, general manager for PayPal UK, said: “Many drivers are choosing to switch to an EV, but for some the upfront cost of getting set up at home can feel like a sticking point.

“That’s exactly where flexible payment options can make a difference. By partnering with Ohme, we’re helping to remove a friction point between buying an EV and actually benefiting from the budget-friendly running costs that come with home charging.

“We hope that offering our flexible payment options will help Ohme to continue to grow.”

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