ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/oil-breaches-100-mark-for-first-time-in-two-months-rac/

Fuel prices are continuing to surge, with the war in Iran causing oil to rise above $100, meaning pump prices are rising alongside, according to RAC analysis.

Petrol prices are currently 156.19p per litre, compared to 132.83p on the 28th February 2026, a 17.6% rise.

Diesel reached 173.15p per litre, which has risen 21.6% from 142.38p at the start of the war.

This rise is taking the cost of filling up back to the levels seen in June, which Simon Williams, head of policy and RAC said was “something we had hoped we had seen the back of.”

Williams added: “The average price of unleaded jumped by more than half a penny and is now up nearly 6p (5.6p) a litre since 6 July to 156.19p.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Diesel, which went up by another penny, has undergone an even sharper rise at almost 9p (8.6p) in just over two weeks to the point where it’s averaging 173.15p.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

“Since the Iran war lows, this translates to percentage increases of 4% and 5% respectively.

“Although not as great as the start of the conflict, it’s nonetheless worrying as both fuels are so much more expensive than they were then.