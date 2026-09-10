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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/oil-price-hits-100-per-barrel-fuel-prices-continue-to-rise-rac/

The price of a barrel of oil has exceeded $100 for the first time since late May, driving further increases in fuel prices.

Petrol prices have increased by 1p since yesterday, and now average 167.81p per litre, a four-year high.

Diesel prices now average 189.31p per litre, 2p short of the Iran war peak, recorded on 15th April.

Rod Dennis, senior policy officer at the RAC, said: “Pump prices continue to climb as a result of a consistently elevated oil price that’s now at its highest point since late May.

“The average cost of a litre of unleaded has crept up another half a penny since yesterday and stands at 167.81p – the most expensive it’s been in four years.

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“Diesel is at 189.31p, and is now just 2p off the highest price since the US/Iran conflict began.

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“Driving efficiently, and using free apps such as myRAC to locate the cheapest places to fill up, are two ways drivers can help keep their spending on fuel in check.”