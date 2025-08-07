Omility and EVision Electric Vehicles partner to boost fleet electrification

All-electric vehicle (EV) rental firm EVision Electric Vehicles has partnered with Omility, a provider of fleet decarbonisation technology, to help fleets move to EVs.

Omility will provide data-led EV transition plans, allowing fleet operators to tailor EV deployment to meet their operational needs, including tailoring to specific vehicles, locations and routes.

The ECO Telematics platform will enable fleet managers to monitor EV usage and driving patterns.

EVision will provide flexible electric car and van rental options, with no long term commitments.

Fleets will be able to test EVs in the real world before deciding to commit to EV acquisition.

Owen Mabbott, director at Omility, said: “The biggest challenge fleets face is not just switching to electric, it is knowing how to do it without disruption or regret.

“By partnering with EVision, we are making it easier for operators to get the insights they need and the vehicles they need in one seamless experience.

“This is about smarter transitions, not just cleaner vehicles.”

Della King, hire manager at EVision Electric Vehicles, said: “This partnership is not just about access to electric vehicles, it’s about access to the right electric vehicles, backed by real-world data and tailored planning.”